Tributes paid following death of Arun councillor Jacqui Maconachie

Aldwick councillor and ‘great public servant’ Jacqui Maconachie has died, Arun District Council has confirmed.

Tributes have been to Mrs Maconachie, who died at home on Friday following a battle with cancer.

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb said the Aldwick West member, who leaves behind fellow councillor and husband, Dougal, would be deeply missed.

He said: “Jacqui Maconachie was a great public servant who fought for and loved her adopted town of Bognor Regis.

“She worked tirelessly for the people she represented in Aldwick and for the wider Arun District area.

“Jacqui had strong principles and beliefs and was a lifelong and active Conservative. She will be deeply missed by her husband Dougal, her friends and family and by those she represented. I will miss her quick wit and her friendship.”

Mrs Maconachie served on Arun for 22 years, becoming chairman of the council between 2001 and 2002.

She also chaired the development control committee and local plan sub-committee.

A statement released by Arun said the council’s thoughts were with her loved ones.

Nigel Lynn, Arun chief executive, said: “Jacqui was passionate and determined councillor who cared and worked hard. Jacqui will be missed by so many, and on behalf of Arun District Council, I offer my sincere condolences to her family and friends.”