Tribute to grandmother who raised £750,000 for charity

A Worthing grandmother who raised three quarters of a million pounds for charity has died.

Trisha Stubbings, who organised the popular annual Brighton Pier to Worthing Pier walk to raise money for Worthing Hospital’s breast cancer unit and later Chestnut Tree House, died on Friday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born in Worthing in November 1956, ‘Trish’ grew up in Maybridge, before moving to Sompting where she worked at the post office.

Her second husband Chris said: “She managed to bring the best out in people.

“She was one of those people that people were just instantly attracted to.

“People took to Trish the minute they met her.”

After fighting breast cancer, Trisha began the pier walk in 1996.

Starting out with 30 entrants in its first year, the walk grew until it regularly had 500 people taking part.

Over its ten year span, the walk raised about £750,000 for Worthing Hospital and Chestnut Tree house.

But Trisha was diagnosed with cancer again in 2014 and had to have an operation and ongoing treatment.

She had treatment in 2015 and 2016 but died last Friday.

Her funeral is at Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday, June 28, at 1.40pm. Members of the public who knew Trisha are welcome to attend.