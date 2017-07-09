Trees donated to East Preston Infant School

A donation of five Hop Hornbeam trees has been made to East Preston Infant School by a reception parent from East Preston.

The trees, donated by George Schlich of Schlich Ltd, based in Littlehampton, were planted by Garden House Design of East Preston.

Mrs Claire New, headteacher, said: “These trees will enhance our already well-established Forest School area, providing shade and shelter as well as being an attraction for local wildlife”.

