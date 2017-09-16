TRAVEL: Sussex travel news for Saturday, September 16

The roads across Sussex are not reporting any major congestion this morning (Saturday, September 16).

But for those planning on travelling by train today should be aware that engineering works have closed several lines.

Engineering work is taking place between Haywards Heath and Polegate and also between Lewes and Seaford, closing all lines today

Trains are not running between Haywards Heath, Seaford, Polegate and Lewes.

Rail replacement bus services will instead run between Haywards Heath and Plumpton, Plumpton and Lewes, between Brighton, Lewes and Seaford, and between Brighton, Lewes and Polegate.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.