TRAVEL: Man and woman taken to hospital after two-car collision

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after a two-car collision in Arundel, police said.

Emergency services were called to the collision, which involved a BMW and a Mitsubishi on the A284 Arundel bypass at 3.20pm today (July 4).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A man and a woman have been injured and have been taken to hospital. The road is currently closed.”

Slow traffic has been reported following the collision.

More to follow.

