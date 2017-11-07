TRAVEL: Accident on A259 near Climping

Slow traffic has been reported on the A259 near Climping following an accident.

Traffic reports say the accident happened on the A259 Worms Lane, which is partially blocked both ways at the B2132 Yapton Road.

Police are at the scene.

Congestion has been reported on the A259 Bognor Regis Relief Road and on the B2259 Flansham Lane/Hoe Lane.

The accident is also affecting traffic between Flansham and Climping.

More to follow.