Trapped elderly man rescued from overturned car

An elderly man trapped in his car this morning after it flipped over has been rescued by emergency services.

The car, believed to be a Volkswagen Golf, was overturned on its roof at the New Road roundabout in Rustington, police say.

Called to the scene at 10.40am, emergency services found the man trapped at the wheel, but managed to free him within ten minutes.

The man had sustained minor facial injuries.

The road was blocked for almost 90 minutes while the incident was dealt with and the road was cleared.