Van rolls on Long Furlong causing delays

The A280 Long Furlong is said to currently be closed after a van rolled over close to the A24 roundabout.

Police have reportedly closed the road in both directions between Arundel Road and the A24 Findon Bypass to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

A detour is in operation via the A27 and A24.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.