UPDATE: Woman airlifted to hospital after collision in Amberley

A woman has been taken to hospital via air ambulance after a collision involving a lorry and a car in Amberley, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Emergency services were called out at around 11.30am to the incident near to the museum on the B2139, West Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed.

Two fire crews arrived within ten minutes from Storrington and Arundel, with a heavy rescue unit en route from Worthing, a fire service spokesperson said.

Police said injuries are unknown at this stage and it does not look like the road has been blocked.

Officers are still at the scene.

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue have remained on scene to make the scene safe.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.