UPDATE: Footbridge reopened after emergency closure

A footbridge across the River Arun has been reopened to pedestrians after breaking down.

West Sussex Highways tweeted at midday saying that the Ferry Footbridge which links Ferry Road to River Road in Littlehampton had been closed.

It said that the red footbridge, next to The Arun View Inn, had broken down in the open position, preventing a pedestrian from crossing the River Arun.

Engineers carried out repairwork to lower the bridge, and it was reopened to pedestrians at around 1.30pm.

West Sussex Highways said that it would have to be raised again at 2pm as a vessel would be passing through.

