UPDATE: Female cyclist injured in Littlehampton crash

A female cyclist was injured in a collision with a car this morning in Littlehampton, the ambulance service has said.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 7.15am (Wednesday, September 20) to a report that a female adult cyclist had been hit by a car in Southfields Road, near the General Henry’s pub.

“We sent an ambulance crew and a car to the scene.

“The patient is believed to have suffered an isolated leg injury, she was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to Worthing Hospital.”

