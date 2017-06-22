TRAVEL: ‘Lightning damage’ causing delays through Barnham rail station

Trains through Barnham are being delayed due to ‘lightning damage’ to signalling equipment, according to Southern Rail.

Services may be delayed, cancelled or revised, the operator tweeted.

Live departure boards show Bognor Regis and Littlehampton services are worst affected, with every other train cancelled to 2pm.

Lightning damage is causing similar disruption at Reigate and Redhill and services are suspended through London Bridge and Uckfield.

Passengers are advised to check their train before they travel.

