TRAFFIC: Accident causes delays on A280

A road accident on the A280 is causing delays between Findon and the A27 at Arundel this morning, reports indicate.

The Long Furlong in Patching is partially blocked with queuing traffic in both directions between the A24 Findon Roundabout and the junction with the A27, sources suggest.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.