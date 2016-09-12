TRAFFIC: A27 emergency closure due to overturned lorry

The westbound carriageway of the A27 will be closed near Chichester at 6.30pm tonight to allow recovery of an overturned lorry, according to police.

Firefighters were called to assist after the articulated vehicle rolled off the road into a ditch between Fontwell Park Racecourse and Tangmere Roundabout at about 1pm today.

One lane of the dual carriageway is currently closed, with delays expected to last until 8pm tonight.

Recovery work has been arranged from 6.30pm onwards, at which point the entire westbound carriageway will be temporarily closed, police have confirmed.

Fire crews from Chichester and Bognor assisted at the scene after approximately 300 litres of spilt diesel soaked into the verge, a fire spokesperson said.

The incident has since been handed over to police, the spokesperson added.

Paramedics were also called to treat the male driver for minor injuries, who was already out of the vehicle when fire crews arrived at the scene.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 686 of 12/09.

