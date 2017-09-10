SUSSEX TRAVEL: Sunday, September 10

Traffic reports are indicating slow traffic on the approach to Goodwood, in Chichester, for the final day of the Revival Festival.

The A286 Lavant Road, in Chichester, is reportedly slow with queues of traffic waiting to get to the Goodwood Estate.

The A27 is also slow on the approach to the Goodwood roundabout in all directions, according to traffic reports.

There is also slow traffic on the A27 at Crossbush.

In East Sussex, traffic is moving slowly in King’s Drive, Eastbourne, near to the Eastbourne District General Hospital.

On the trains, services are unable to operate via Redhill on the Brighton mainline due to planned work.