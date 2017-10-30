RNLI searches for person who ‘walked into water’

Lifeboat crews called off a search for a person who was reportedly seen walking into the water in Rustington.

The Littlehampton RNLI were contacted in the early hours of Sunday morning, following reports that a person was walking into the water near to Sea Lane, Rustington.

The Renée Sherman lifeboat was launched at around 12.30am and headed to the scene, where the Coastguard Rescue Team were conducting a shoreline search.

The lifeboat carried out a search further offshore and during this time, more information emerged from the original caller reporting that the person may have entered the water a few hours earlier than first thought.

Due to the change in the situation, lifeboat helmsman Andy Harris requested that the station’s second lifeboat should be launched to extend the search.

The D Class inshore lifeboat Ray of Hope launched at around 12.50am and joined in the comprehensive sea and shore search.

At just after 2.10am, it was agreed that the search should be called off as it had proved inconclusive.

The Littlehampton lifeboat station’s Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Renée Sherman launched at 3.50pm on Saturday after the skipper of a small leisure craft reported engine failure.

The craft was quickly located fifty yards off Rustington shore, opposite the RAF Princess Marina House, one mile east of the harbour entrance.

The lifeboat crew rigged up a tow line to the casualty in preparation for the journey back to the harbour, where the casualty and its three crew members were returned to their mooring.

The lifeboat was recovered to the station at 4.42pm, where it was refuelled and made ready for service.