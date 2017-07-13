Railway lines blocked due to electrical fault

Railway passengers are facing delays due to an electrical fault at Ford railway station.

Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 1.30pm today.

A Southern Rail spokesman said: “Due to problems with the electrical supply to the third rail at Ford a train to Littlehampton is at a stand in platform 1.

“A member of Network Rrail staff is on site. He will provide us with further information once he has carried out an investigation.

“We are wiating for a train to assist the stricken train.”