A hippo removal van and a silver car were involved in a serious crash at Flansham which closed the A259 earlier.

The road has now opened but there are still reported delays.

A259 crash at Flansham. All pictures Eddie Mitchell

It is unclear if anyone was injured and another van is also understood to have been involved in the crash, which police were called to at 7.52 this morning.

