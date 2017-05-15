PICTURES: Driver rushed to hospital in serious collision which damaged shop

A driver has been rushed to hospital after a three-car collision which caused a vehicle to hit a shop by a railway station.

The incident happened in Railway Approach by Worthing railway station at around 9.50am this morning, and the road is currently closed due to the incident.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of three cars being involved in a collision in Victoria Road, Worthing, and one of them had hit the side of a building at 9.50am on Monday (15 May).

One of the drivers suffered injuries and was taken to hospital.”

Police are still at the scene helping to direct traffic.

The fire service sent a fire engine and a heavy rescue tender from Worthing fire station.

A road traffic collision involving three cars has closed Railway Approach in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman confirmed that no-one had to be cut out of their vehicles and firefighters are still at the scene to aid the clear-up operation.

Stagecoach tweeted to say bus services are being disrupted by the incident.

