Man killed in Shripney Road crash is named

The driver killed in a crash on Shripney Road at the end of last month has been named by police.

Matthew Lee Cuff, 38, of no fixed address, died when his silver Vauxhall Vivaro van collided with a tree on the central reservation of the A29 dual carriageway north of Bognor Regis on the evening of Sunday, May 28, Sussex Police said.

A police spokesman said at the time of the crash the driver had been ‘seen to lose control and cross the central reservation’ and was ‘sadly declared dead at the scene’.

Police are appealing for people who saw the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Peter Verney said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened or was in the vicinity at the time.

“You can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Vienna.”

