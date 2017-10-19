Major delays as A27 closed due to Grove Lodge collision

A large stretch of the A27 has been closed in Worthing due to a car collision and major delays are expected.

Two vehicles were believed to have been involved in the collision on the A27 Grove Lodge roundabout westbound between Grinstead Lane and the A24, Warren Road.

Both lanes were reportedly closed from the Grove Lodge roundabout to Sompting, but the eastbound lane has been reopened.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to reports of a collision between two vehicles on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, at 2.27pm on Thursday (19 October).

“A silver Audi and a blue Fiat collided whilst travelling westbound on the road. Minor injuries have been reported. Emergency services are still on scene.

“There are no further details at this stage.”

At the time of writing, the closure is causing long delays on the A24 all the way back to Findon, and on the A27 traffic is queueing up to the Durrington cemetery roundabout.