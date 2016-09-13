Leisure boat with engine failure assisted by Littlehampton RNLI

The coastguard received a 999 mobile phone call this morning (September 13) from the crew of a leisure boat after they got into difficulty.

The crew of the leisure boat reported engine failure and that they were stranded, taking on water half a mile south of the entrance to Littlehampton harbour, drifting without any power.

Littlehampton RNLI’s Atlantic 85 Renée Sherman lifeboat and volunteer crew launched at 10.33am and headed out in a moderate sea and fine weather conditions towards the stranded vessel.

The leisure boat, with two male adults and two teenage boys on board, was located two miles south of the harbour entrance. Arriving alongside the leisure boat, the lifeboat crew rigged a tow line in preparation for its recovery.

One of the adults and the two boys were transferred to the lifeboat.

The leisure boat was then taken under tow and was returned safely to the Harbour Board moorings.

The lifeboat returned to the station at 11.15am where it was refuelled and made ready for service.

