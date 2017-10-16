Last chance to speak out on the A27 bypass

Do you think Arundel needs an A27 bypass? Today is the last day to make your views heard.
The Highways England consultation on what to do with the infamous dual carriageway closes today after nearly two months.
Click here to read out analysis of the three A27 options.
Residents have until midnight tonight to officially register their views on the issue.
To contact Highways England, visit their consultation web page.
