COUNTY NEWS: Lucky escape for passengers as rolled over car blocks A27

A rolled over car which blocked the A27 has thankfully not ended in tragedy for those inside the vehicle, police confirmed.

A silver Peugeot flipped over on the A27 Chichester Bypass travelling eastbound towards the Stockbridge roundabout this afternoon, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Sussex Police sent several vehicles to the scene at just after 4.30pm and reopened the second lane at 5pm in an attempt to ease the huge tailbacks of traffic that had formed.

The driver and passengers of the car, which was in the first lane, escaped the incident with only cuts and bruises, according to police.

The fire and ambulance services also attended the scene.

Police officers remain by the vehicle while they wait for it to be recovered.