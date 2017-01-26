Car ‘crashes’ into shop window

Police were called to Arundel this morning (January 26) following reports that a car had gone through a shop window.

Police said they were called to Queen Street, Arundel at 6.55am on Thursday.

A police spokesman said: “A Diahatsu Charade collided with a BMW 320D and then clipped a parked Audi A3 before crashing into the front of William Hill bookmakers.

“Neither the driver of the Dihatsu or the BMW sustained any injuries.”

