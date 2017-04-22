Air ambulance called after collision in Worthing

Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle in Worthing this morning.

An air amubulance was called as part of a response to the incident on Tarring Road and has now landed, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Paramedics are at the scene.

Travel reports place the incident at the crossroads junction between Tarring Road, Clifton Road and South Farm Road with disruption both ways between Cobden Road and the A2031.

More to follow.

