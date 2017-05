A collision on the A259 has led to heavy traffic and injured drivers.

Sussex Police said officers were called to the Roundstone Bypass on the A259 at 8.45am following reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

An ambulance was also sent to treat two people involved in the collision for minor injuries, police said.

While the road has not been blocked by the incident, it has led to heavy traffic on the A259 going eastbound.

Police are no longer at the scene.