Train station toilets now locked at 9.30am every day

Toilets at Worthing Railway Station are now being locked at 9.30am every day.

Embattled rail operator Southern, which runs the station, has put up signs announcing the move.

The public toilets at the station will now be shut for most of the day.

A Southern spokesperson said: “Owing to persistent anti-social behaviour in the toilets at Worthing station, in conjunction with British Transport Police we took the decision to close them after each morning peak.

“The toilets are open from 05.30am-09.30am.

“If customers need to use them later in the day they can contact a member of staff, who will give them access to the accessible toilet.”

But changes are not confined to Worthing Railway Station.

The spokesman added: “We have had to make a similar arrangement at Shoreham station, although this is specifically because of vandalism rather than other anti-social behaviour. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

