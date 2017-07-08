TRAFFIC: Weekend roadworks update

Highways England has released the following list of roadworks affecting South East England this weekend.

M25 J10 clockwise access | Clockwise | Road Works

Location : The M25 clockwise entry slip at junction J10 .

Reason : Road repairs are planned. Status : Pending.

Schedule : From 21:30 on 8 July 2017 to 08:00 on 9 July 2017. Lanes Closed : All lanes will be closed.

M25 clockwise within J10 | Clockwise | Road Works

Location : The M25 clockwise between junctions J10 and J11 . Lane Closures : Lanes 1, 2 and 3 will be closed.

Reason : Road repairs are planned. Status : Pending.

Schedule : From 21:30 on 8 July 2017 to 08:00 on 9 July 2017. Lanes Closed : All lanes will be closed.

M25 clockwise within J10 | Clockwise | Road Works

Location : The M25 clockwise at junction J10 . Lane Closures : Lanes 2 and 3 will be closed.

Reason : Road repairs are planned. Status : Pending.

Schedule : From 21:30 on 8 July 2017 to 08:00 on 9 July 2017. Lanes Closed : There will be two of three lanes closed.

M3 J4 westbound access | Westbound | Road Works

Location : The M3 westbound entry slip at junction J4 . Lane Closures : Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed.

Reason : Road repairs are planned. Status : Pending. Schedule : From 20:00 on 8 July 2017 to 07:00 on 9 July 2017.

Schedule : From 20:00 on 9 July 2017 to 05:30 on 10 July 2017. Lanes Closed : All lanes will be closed.

M3 J3 westbound access | Westbound | Road Works

Location : The M3 westbound entry slip at junction J3 . Lane Closures : Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed.

Reason : Road repairs are planned. Status : Pending.

Schedule : From 20:00 on 8 July 2017 to 07:00 on 9 July 2017. Schedule : From 20:00 on 9 July 2017 to 05:30 on 10 July 2017. Lanes Closed : All lanes will be closed.

M3 westbound within J3 | Westbound | Road Works

Location : The M3 westbound between junctions J3 and J4A . Lane Closures : Lanes 1, 2 and 3 will be closed.

Reason : Road repairs are planned. Status : Pending. Schedule : From 20:00 on 8 July 2017 to 07:00 on 9 July 2017.

Schedule : From 20:00 on 9 July 2017 to 05:30 on 10 July 2017. Lanes Closed : All lanes will be closed.

M23 southbound between J8 and J9 | Southbound | Road Works

Location : The M23 southbound between junctions J8 and J9 . Lane Closures : Lane one will be closed. Reason : Emergency roadworks are planned. Status : Pending. Schedule : From 22:00 on 8 July 2017 to 06:00 on 9 July 2017. Lanes Closed : There will be one of three lanes closed.

M25 clockwise between J9 and J10 | Clockwise | Road Works

Location : The M25 clockwise between junctions J9 and J10 . Lane Closures : Lanes 2, 3 and 4 will be closed.

Reason : Road repairs are planned. Status : Pending.

Schedule : From 21:30 on 8 July 2017 to 08:00 on 9 July 2017. Lanes Closed : There will be three of four lanes closed.

A282 northbound access from A206 | Anti-Clockwise | Road Works

Location : The M25 anticlockwise between junctions J1A and J31 .

Reason : Roadworks are planned. Status : Pending.

Schedule : From 20:30 on 8 July 2017 to 05:00 on 9 July 2017. Lanes Closed : All lanes will be closed.