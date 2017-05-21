Traders create a colourful welcome to Wick

The Wick Village Traders Association has sponsored the Wick Village Garden.

The garden, which is located in Wick Village, Littlehampton, was in need of some tender loving care, which led to the Wick Village Traders Association deciding to sponor the garden.

The association commissioned Ferring nurseries to clear, replant and look after the garden.

Now fully replanted, the garden now presents a colourful welcome to visitors to the village.

Steph and Kelly from the Raire Hairdressing Company Salon in Wick Village took the opportunity on a sunny day to water the new plants.

There are more than 40 businesses and shops along Wick Street, and this thriving community is supported by the Wick Village Traders Association.

Find out more about the association at www.facebook.com/wickvillagetraders.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.