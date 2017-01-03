Town centre Wetherspoon pub shuts down

A town centre Wetherspoon pub has closed down after being sold, its owner has announced.

The Sir Timothy Shelley in Chapel Road, Worthing, has closed its doors for the last time after the property was sold.

Staff thanked members of the public for their custom in a notice outside the establishment.

A spokesperson for JD Wetherspoon confirmed the freehold had been sold to a company called Lace Street Capital, but they did not know what the building would be used for in future.

Substantial attempts were made to contact Lace Street Capital for comment.

