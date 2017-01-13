Top floor flat with direct sea views

This top floor purpose-built flat forms part of a seafront development opposite the beach in Rustington.

The flat, in Cherry Tree Court, has very pleasant direct sea views from the lounge across the communal gardens to the front of Marama Gardens.

There is a passenger lift and staircase to the top floor, along with a security entry phone system.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms (both with built-in cupboards), and a bathroom/WC.

Outside there are well-maintained communal gardens along with resident and visitor parking bays.

A garage is also within the development.

The flat is offered for sale with no onward chain and viewing is recommended.

Marama Gardens is situated directly opposite the seafront and is off Sea Road which leads into Sea Lane, which in turn runs up to the village centre and shops.

Price £199,950 Leasehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Hawke and Metcalfe, 104 The Street, Rustington, BN16 3NJ.

Telephone 01903 850450 or email: sales@hawkemetcalfe.co.uk