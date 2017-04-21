Three people rescued by RNLI

A Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat was called out to assist three people stranded on a leisure craft that had suffered engine failure.

A spokesman for Littlehampton RNLI said the Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman and volunteer crew was launched at 10.29am on Thursday (April 20).

They said: “The lifeboat headed out towards the stranded vessel reported to be six miles south east of the harbour entrance, weather conditions were good.

“On arrival at the scene the lifeboat came alongside the casualty and the crew rigged a tow line in preparation for the recovery. The vessel with three people onboard was then taken under tow and returned safely to its moorings, within Littlehampton Marina.

“The lifeboat returned to the station at 12.15pm where it was refuelled and made ready for service.”

