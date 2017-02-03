This three bedroom semi-detached family home is situated in a popular central Shoreham location.

The property, in Orchard Close, is in need of modernisation and is offered with no ongoing chain.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, 27ft dual-aspect lounge/diner and kitchen. On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, the rear garden has a patio area leading from the rear of the property with the remained mainly laid to artificial grass for ease of maintenance.

There is also a garage situated in a nearby compound.

Further benefits include double glazing and gas central heating.

Price £305,000 – offers invited.

For more information contact Hyman Hill, 10 Buckingham Road, Shoreham, BN43 5UA. Telephone 01273 454511 or email: info@hymanhill.co.uk