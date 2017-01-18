Three bedroom period maisonette

This period first and second floor maisonette is situated in a desirable location close to Worthing town centre, railway station and hospital.

The property, in Tower Road, has its own private entrance with stairs to first floor.

Accommodation then comprises two bedrooms, lounge, south-facing kitchen/breakfast room, bathroom and separate WC.

On the second floor is one further bedroom.

The property is well-presented throughout and still offers some character features.

There is also gas central heating and double glazing has recently been fitted.

Other benefits include a section of garden to the front of the property and a share of the freehold.

This is a must see property and early viewings are strongly advised.

Price £269,950.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Bartholomew Estate Agents, 279 Goring Road, Goring, Worthing, BN12 4PA. Telephone 01903 680580 or email: info@bartholomewestateagents.co.uk