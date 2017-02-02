Three bed family home

This three bedroom family home is situated in a popular north Shoreham location.

The property, in Downsway, benefits from double glazing and gas central heating.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance porch, lounge through dining room, kitchen and conservatory.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a crazy paved patio area at the rear of the property.

There is also a gate which leads to a compound where there is a garage.

The front garden is mainly laid to lawn with a pathway to the porch.

Price £325,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Hyman Hill, 10 Buckingham Road, Shoreham, BN43 5UA. Telephone 01273 454511 or email: info@hymanhill.co.uk