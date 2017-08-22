Thousands watch The Goonies at outdoor cinema

Thousands of people filled East Green in Littlehampton to watch The Goonies at the annual Screen on the Green event on Saturday.

Showers earlier in the day did not deter filmgoers, many of whom donned their best pirate and Eighties outfits to watch the classic caper.

Families dressed up as pirates and an eighties theme for the annual Screen On The Green outdoor cinema. Picture: Scott Ramsey

The free event, now in its fourth year, is run by Littlehampton Town Council and is sponsored sponsored by Domino’s Pizza, who were there on the night with their mobile pizza stand, and Littlehampton Exotics.

Littlehampton mayor, Billy Blanchard-Cooper, who opened the event. He said: “I’d like to thank all those who came along to support the event and contributed to the fantastic, laid back atmosphere. It was a great evening.”

Tyndall Jones organised a collection for the mayor’s charities, Friends of Mewsbrook Park and The Littlehampton Heritage Railway Association, and raised £447.55.