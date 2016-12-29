Thousands raised in memory of teen who died at railway station

The family and friends of a Worthing College student who died from a heart condition have raised almost £35,000 in his memory.

The money was raised for the British Heart Foundation in memory of Daniel Hoare from Felpham, who died suddenly from the inherited heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy while running to catch a train at West Worthing station in November 2011. The condition causes the heart wall to become thickened, making it harder for the heart to pump blood around the body.

In September, Daniel’s father Don opened a BHF Gift of Hope fundraising page which has already raised more than £13,170 to help fund research into heart and circulatory disease.

Each summer, Daniel’s friend James Ashman, 23, works with Bognor Regis Golf club to host a golf day in memory of Daniel. Since the first event in 2012, it has raised £21,100.

Speaking of his fundraising efforts, James said: “I’d known Daniel since we were four years old and he was like a brother to me. We used to play golf most evenings after school and we always made plans for the future and hoped we’d be best man at each other’s weddings. We’d like to thank everyone that donated and special thanks to James Maclean and Bognor Regis Golf Club for always ensuring our event is a success, year on year. We’re so proud that together we have raised so much money for the British Heart Foundation to help fund more research in the hope that others will not have to go through the loss that we did with Daniel.”

