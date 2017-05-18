The search begins for our Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017.

The details of eligible curry houses will be printed in our paper - and also published online - until Saturday, May 27, 2017.

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s paper back to us on, stating the full name and address of the curry house you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Vote for one of these:

01 - Naima, Crabtree Lane, Lancing

02 - Tajdar, Horsham Road, Findon

03 - The Indian Cottage Restaurant, High Street, Shoreham

04 - Sundarban, Worthing Road, Rustington

05 - Noori’s of Worthing, Broadwater Street West, Worthing

06 - Naaz Indian Restaurant, North Road, Lancing

07 - Royal Spice, trand Parade, Worthing

08 - Hotspot, Salvington Road, Worthing

09 - Indian Ocean, Tarring Road, Worthing

10 - Mulakat, Goring Road, Worthing

11 - Spice of India, South Farm Road, Worthing

12 - The Jaaflong Tandoori, Ferringham Lane, Ferring

13 - The Original Curry Land, Tarring Road, Worthing

14 - Taste of Bengal, Heene Road, Worthing

15 - Jafran, Broadwater Street West, Worthing

16 - The Royal Jaipur, Brighton Road, Worthing

17 - Shafiques, Goring Road, Worthing

18 - Le Spice Indian Restaurant, Brighton Road, Worthing

19 - Shaan Indian Cuisine, Tarring Road, Worthing

20 - Curry Zone, Wallace Parade, Worthing

21 - Prithi Raj, South Street, Lancing

22 - OM Restaurant, Rowlands Road, Worthing

23 - Gurkha Restaurant, Rectory Road, Worthing

24 - Akash Tandoori, South Street, Worthing

25 - Touch of Spice, Downlands Parade, Worthing

26 - Millan Tandoori, Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham

27 - Rajah, Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham

28 - India Gate, Mill Lane, Arundel

29 - Arundel Tandoori, Old Printing House Square, Arundel

30 - Bengal, Downs Way, East Preston

31 - Reema Indian Cuisine, Sea Road, East Preston

32 - Masala Lounge, Sea Road, East Preston

33 - Tandoori Nights, Sea Lane, Rustington

34 - Little Magna, High Street, Littlehampton

35 - So India, The Corner House, Station Rd, East Preston

36 - Raj Doot, Pier Road, Littlehampton

37 - Alishaan Indian Restaurant (The Smugglers), West Street, Lancing

38 - Anaz Indian Restaurant, Findon Road, Worthing

39 - Eshan’s Nutrition, Coronation Building, Brougham Road, Worthing

40 - Mahaan Restaurant, Montague Street, Worthing

41 - Zeera Indian Dining, Broadwater Road, Worthing

42 - Cinnamon, Norfolk House, Beach Road, Littlehampton

43 - Curry Villa, Wick Street, Wick

44 - So India, Station Road, East Preston

45 - Shafiques, Arundel Road, Angmering

46 - Shaz, Findon Road, Findon

47 - Golden Bengal, Lyndhurst Road, Worthing

48 - Mya Masala, Crabtree Lane, Lancing

49 - Calcutta, High Street, Shoreham

50 - Jaaflong, Ferringham Lane, Ferring

51 - Sompting Spice, Cokeham Road, Sompting

52 - Shati, High Street, Shoreham

53 - Chilli’s, Old Shoreham Road, Southwick