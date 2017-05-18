The search begins for our Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.
A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!
Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?
Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?
We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017.
The details of eligible curry houses will be printed in our paper - and also published online - until Saturday, May 27, 2017.
So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s paper back to us on, stating the full name and address of the curry house you wish to nominate.
Nominations close on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.
Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
Vote for one of these:
01 - Naima, Crabtree Lane, Lancing
02 - Tajdar, Horsham Road, Findon
03 - The Indian Cottage Restaurant, High Street, Shoreham
04 - Sundarban, Worthing Road, Rustington
05 - Noori’s of Worthing, Broadwater Street West, Worthing
06 - Naaz Indian Restaurant, North Road, Lancing
07 - Royal Spice, trand Parade, Worthing
08 - Hotspot, Salvington Road, Worthing
09 - Indian Ocean, Tarring Road, Worthing
10 - Mulakat, Goring Road, Worthing
11 - Spice of India, South Farm Road, Worthing
12 - The Jaaflong Tandoori, Ferringham Lane, Ferring
13 - The Original Curry Land, Tarring Road, Worthing
14 - Taste of Bengal, Heene Road, Worthing
15 - Jafran, Broadwater Street West, Worthing
16 - The Royal Jaipur, Brighton Road, Worthing
17 - Shafiques, Goring Road, Worthing
18 - Le Spice Indian Restaurant, Brighton Road, Worthing
19 - Shaan Indian Cuisine, Tarring Road, Worthing
20 - Curry Zone, Wallace Parade, Worthing
21 - Prithi Raj, South Street, Lancing
22 - OM Restaurant, Rowlands Road, Worthing
23 - Gurkha Restaurant, Rectory Road, Worthing
24 - Akash Tandoori, South Street, Worthing
25 - Touch of Spice, Downlands Parade, Worthing
26 - Millan Tandoori, Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham
27 - Rajah, Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham
28 - India Gate, Mill Lane, Arundel
29 - Arundel Tandoori, Old Printing House Square, Arundel
30 - Bengal, Downs Way, East Preston
31 - Reema Indian Cuisine, Sea Road, East Preston
32 - Masala Lounge, Sea Road, East Preston
33 - Tandoori Nights, Sea Lane, Rustington
34 - Little Magna, High Street, Littlehampton
35 - So India, The Corner House, Station Rd, East Preston
36 - Raj Doot, Pier Road, Littlehampton
37 - Alishaan Indian Restaurant (The Smugglers), West Street, Lancing
38 - Anaz Indian Restaurant, Findon Road, Worthing
39 - Eshan’s Nutrition, Coronation Building, Brougham Road, Worthing
40 - Mahaan Restaurant, Montague Street, Worthing
41 - Zeera Indian Dining, Broadwater Road, Worthing
42 - Cinnamon, Norfolk House, Beach Road, Littlehampton
43 - Curry Villa, Wick Street, Wick
44 - So India, Station Road, East Preston
45 - Shafiques, Arundel Road, Angmering
46 - Shaz, Findon Road, Findon
47 - Golden Bengal, Lyndhurst Road, Worthing
48 - Mya Masala, Crabtree Lane, Lancing
49 - Calcutta, High Street, Shoreham
50 - Jaaflong, Ferringham Lane, Ferring
51 - Sompting Spice, Cokeham Road, Sompting
52 - Shati, High Street, Shoreham
53 - Chilli’s, Old Shoreham Road, Southwick
Almost Done!
Registering with Littlehampton Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.