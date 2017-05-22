Ten Worthing cousins team up to raise thousands for hospice

A widow joined forces with nine of her Worthing-based cousins to raise a total of £13,934.90 for St Barnabas, in honour of four family members cared for at the hospice.

Chloe Dayneswood and family held a ticketed event at Field Place in Worthing with a singer, band and DJ, attended by around 130 guests.

Chloe, whose husband died in August, said: “It was just amazing.

“It still hasn’t completely sunk in for all of us.

“We had such good feedback.”

Around 5,000 tickets were sold for a raffle. Prizes included a seven night all inclusive holiday to Barbados, courtesy of Chloe’s employer, Virgin Holidays.

Chloe, 32, who now lives in Ketch Road, Littlehampton, said the family wanted to ‘give something back’ to the charity which has helped so many of their family members.

“They have treated our loved ones as family,” she said. “They have made such a difference.”

The event remembered Gaby Blake, Will Blake, Annie Blake and Ben Millard.

Chloe also plans to complete a trek to India to raise funds for the hospice next year.

To find out more about the hospice, visit: http://www.stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk/

