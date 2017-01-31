Tax increase still ‘value for money’

Littlehampton Town Council has increased its taxes for this year – but a councillor has described it as ‘extraordinary value for money’.

Councillors approved the budget for 2017/18, and is seeking £1,078,470 from taxpayers. It equates to a one per cent increase – £1.15 extra a year – for people living in the average Band D property, and will now total £115.72 per year.

Town councillor Dr James Walsh explained the reason for the increase.

He said it was to balance out losses from a Government grant that had been stopped, and cover the costs of inflation, services and a one per cent pay increase for staff.

In return, Dr Walsh said money would be spent on funding new signs into the town, a new town bus, a youth mayor and also an Arts Forum in the vein of the Sports Forum. It will also go towards funding new playground equipment can be provided at Rosemead recreation ground, and tea and chat groups for the elderly.

Dr Walsh said: “I think they are getting extraordinary value for money. It is amazing in my book the range of services the town council provides. The town council seems to agree, because the budget was passed unanimously across party lines.”

He added that the council’s reserves ‘remain healthy, without being too large’.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.