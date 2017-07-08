Taste of democracy for young pupils at East Preston Junior School event

Schoolchildren at East Preston Junior School got a taste of democracy at a recent event.

Arun District Council provided the school with the equipment to host a ‘mini election’.

The children got to see what happens during an election period and how the whole electoral process works. They found out about ballot boxes, manifestos, ballot papers, presiding officers and more.

Although they weren’t voting for which political party would be in power, the children were voting for house captains, the principles of the democratic process are the same.

Nigel Lynn, acting returning officer for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton and chief executive of Arun District Council, said: “This is such a great way of educating children about democracy and the importance of using their vote. They are the electorate of the future and it’s great to see them learning about and enjoying how democracy works.”

Emily, a Year Six pupil, said: “It made me feel really important and proud, and I enjoyed it.”

Hannah, a Year Five pupil, said: “I felt like a proper adult. When I’m 18, I’ll already know what it feels like to vote!”

Kathy Lockyear, headteacher, was very impressed with the maturity that the children showed, their inquisitiveness and thirst for knowledge. She said: “Our children enjoyed a real taste of what voting entails. I believe this opportunity has given them an understanding of the importance of democracy and an insight into British politics.

