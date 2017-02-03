Talented Shoreham youngsters return to Wild Life festival

The young musicians’ collective Shoreham Allstars will return to the stage at Wild Life festival, based at Shoreham airport, in June for the third time.

More than 100 musicians aged nine to 18 are to perform a set on their custom built stage which will feature songs by artists playing at the event, as well as dance, funk and hip hop classics from the last 50 years.

It’s a unique experience for the kids and something they’ll never forget David O’Connell

David O’Connell, manager of the Allstars says: ‘Wild Life is one of the highlights of the Allstars calendar and it’s fantastic to be invited back. It’s a unique experience for the kids and something they’ll never forget.

“We have a record amount of performers lined up this year so the stage is going to be busy, but we’re fully up for it!’

Steve Walton, event manager for SJM Concerts, which organises Wild Life, said: “We’re delighted to have the Allstars back on board.

“We are keen to promote local bands and artists and work closely with the Allstars to ensure that the festival is a great platform for the local scene.”

The collective, which formed in December 2008 play an average of 30 gigs each year at venues and festivals in the south east.

This summer, the group will also run their own stage at the Brighton Marathon and Shoreham’s Beach Dreams Festival and do a mini tour of Holland in July.

Find out more about the Shoreham Allstars here

The headline acts at this year’s Wildlife Festival have been announced as Fatboy Slim and Jess Glynne

