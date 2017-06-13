Taking the bypass fight to the woods

A group of Arundel residents opposed to one of the possible routes for an A27 bypass has organised a woodland walk.

The walk is designed to raise awareness of damage to the environment a new bypass could cause.

Arundel SCATE, the Arundel branch of the South Coast Alliance for Transport and the Environment, will guide members of the public through ancient woodland that lies in the path of the ‘pink-blue’ bypass route.

A spokesman for Arundel SCATE said: “Walkers will hear about some of the many types of flora and fauna to be found in the area, including several endangered species.”

They added that the walk will ‘show how damaging a controversial dual carriageway would be for the local landscape and wildlife.’

The walk takes place on Sunday, June 18 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Participants should meet junction of Dalloway Road and Torton Hill Road.