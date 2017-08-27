SUSSEX TRAVEL: Sunday, August 27

Going on a day trip today? No problem, here’s the travel news you need to know.

ROAD:

A259 Bexhill-On Sea, Sussex – junction improvements

Work by Barratt and David Wilson Homes to improve journeys by installing a new traffic light controlled junction continues this week on the A259 between Sandhurst Lane and Broadoak Lane, according to Highways England.

Narrow lanes remain in place for the duration of the works.

Work is expected to be completed by September 2017.

RAIL:

Work taking place at London Bridge today will reduce the number of platforms available and Southern services will be altered.

Passengers should check their trains before they travel.

Follow us on social media for all the latest travel news.