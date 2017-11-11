Sussex Snowdrop Trust receives £2k donation from Lions

Littlehampton Lions Club has made a donation to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.
Di Levantine, co founder and co chairman of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, was invited to a recent Littlehampton District Lions Club meeting to talk to members about the work of the trust. Di also attended the meeting to receive a donation of £2,000, the proceeds from this year’s Rustington Street Fayre. The Sussex Snowdrop Trust provides nursing care at home for local children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses, together with support for their families. The photograph shows Di receiving the cheque from, Lions president John Taylor (left) and Lions club member David Cook. For more information about The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, visit www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com.
Almost Done!
Registering with Littlehampton Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.