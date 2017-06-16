Sussex refurbishment firm shocked by tower block tragedy

A Sussex firm completed a partial refurbishment of the London tower block which was the scene of a devastating fire this week.

Rydon Group Ltd, based in Forest Row, carried out the work at Grenfell Tower in west London last summer, the company confirmed yesterday.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning and emergency services are still at the scene.

A number of people are missing and there are still pockets of fire within the 24 storey building.

The cause of the blaze - in which at least 12 people died and many dozens more were critically injured – has yet to be established.

But a residents group had raised concerns about fire safety as recently as last November.

Rydon Group Ltd is a privately owned, £270million turnover construction, development, maintenance and management group operating throughout England. Its headquarters are in Station Road in Forest Row and it has regional offices.

Robert Bond, the CEO of the Rydon Group, said in a statement. on the company’s website, “We were shocked to hear of the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower and our immediate thoughts are with those that have been affected by the incident, their families, relatives and friends.

“Rydon completed a partial refurbishment of the building in the summer of 2016 for Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation on behalf of the council.

“The project met all required building regulations and handover took place when the completion notice was issued by the Department of Building Control at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

“We are working with the relevant authorities and emergency services and fully support their enquiries into the causes of this fire.”