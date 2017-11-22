Supermarket rewards loyal shoppers of Baltic delicacies

A supermarket in Littlehampton which gives shoppers from the Baltics a taste of home said a new loyalty card launch has been a big success.

The Baltic Express supermarket, in Wick Street, Wick launched the card two months ago, which gives shoppers a point for every pound they spend.

This can then be exchanged for products in store.

Tomas Maciukas works at the store with his wife Margarita Nikolajeva and her mother Irina, who runs the business. The 32-year-old said more than 200 people had signed up for the cards so far and they had ordered more. He said: “We want to bring in more customers to give people the opportunity to earn something while they are shopping.

“All the big businesses do it so we thought we’d do the same to get people to come to our little shop.”

The 40sq ft shop sells delicacies from Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania, Poland and Russia such as preserved meats, fish, pickles and desserts.

The typical customer are people who have moved to the UK from abroad who want a taste of home, said the Lithuania native, who moved to England in 2003 before settling in our town to work at The Body Shop headquarters nine years ago. He said: “It brings something different to Littlehampton. You can see the different countries’ cultures and try a bit of what they eat.”