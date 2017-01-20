Superb converted garden flat

This superb two bedroom ground floor converted garden flat is situated in Worthing town centre.

The property, in Richmond Road, has its own private entrance and is within half a mile of Worthing railway station and the seafront.

Internally the property is well presented and has a wealth of character with high ceilings, exposed wooden floorboards and a feature fireplace.

Accommodation includes an impressive 19ft by 14ft lounge/kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is also a gas-fired central heating system.

Externally there is off-road parking for two cars and an enclosed area of private garden.

Guide Price £230,000 to £240,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Bartholomew Estate Agents, 279 Goring Road, Goring, Worthing, BN12 4PA. Telephone 01903 680580 or email: info@bartholomewestateagents.co.uk