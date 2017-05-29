Summer lovin’ at Abbotswood

Grease was the word for a celebration event at a Rustington retirement scheme.

Residents and staff at Abbotswood, in Station Road, dressed as Pink Ladies and T Birds for the themed party and awards event.

Lou-Ann Spooner, general manager, with Ken Chandler. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lou-Ann Spooner, registered manager, said: “We have a lovely community here and wanted to do something to celebrate our residents and recognise the hard work of the staff.

“Everyone loves Grease, so it seems the perfect theme to pick for the event and everyone was really looking forward to it.”

Residents at Abbotswood live independently in self-contained flats but have access to communal facilities, including a restaurant and lounge.